Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.58. 35,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 48,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 255,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 2.50% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.