California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Aramark worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aramark by 518.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,383 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Aramark by 9,699.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aramark by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 1,414.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Aramark by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,605,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARMK. Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93. Aramark has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

