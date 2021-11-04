California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,773 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.