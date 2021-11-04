California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $17,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 83,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Globe Life by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $7,550,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

GL opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.94. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.