Calix (NYSE:CALX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.16

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.16 and last traded at $65.62, with a volume of 786800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $70,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Calix by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 770,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 185,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.
Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
