Calix (NYSE:CALX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.16

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.16 and last traded at $65.62, with a volume of 786800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $70,306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $41,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Calix by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 770,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 185,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

