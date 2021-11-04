Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after buying an additional 435,371 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,431,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,383,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

NYSE ELY opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

