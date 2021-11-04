Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Raised to $54.00 at Raymond James

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWH. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

CWH stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. Camping World has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 3.12.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 254.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 62.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 347.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Camping World by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 166,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

