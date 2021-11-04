Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 35,147 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $26,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $478.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $470.05 and its 200 day moving average is $465.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

