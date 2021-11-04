Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,490 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $40,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

