Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 216,192 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 216,192 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $36,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 13,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 130.3% in the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 57.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 415.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 313,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,648,000 after buying an additional 252,727 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

