Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives €63.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.83 ($75.10).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Cancom in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Cancom in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ETR COK opened at €61.86 ($72.78) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35. Cancom has a 12 month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12 month high of €60.78 ($71.51). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

