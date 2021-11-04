Canopy Growth (CGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canopy Growth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

