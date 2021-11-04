Capital Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,824 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.47. 13,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.