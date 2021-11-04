Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Trupanion comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Trupanion worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $39,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth $138,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,250 shares of company stock worth $3,131,178. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.70. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -151.51 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

