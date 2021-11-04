Capital Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 125.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

Synopsys stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $340.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,120. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.20 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.98.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

