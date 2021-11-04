Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 132,325 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 132,325 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $12.29. 8,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.16. Cellectis S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

