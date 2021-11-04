Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes $2.82 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 14.4% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after buying an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. KeyCorp upped their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

Shares of OKTA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,822. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.