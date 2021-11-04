Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s current price.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.92. 90,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,138. Capri has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $216,192,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,345,000 after buying an additional 309,729 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.5% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,303,000 after buying an additional 360,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

