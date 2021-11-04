Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $64.25, but opened at $67.32. Capri shares last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 15,480 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

