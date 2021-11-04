CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.0 days.
Shares of CHHHF opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. CareRx has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $5.55.
CareRx Company Profile
