CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.0 days.

Shares of CHHHF opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. CareRx has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

