Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$201.00 at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$205.00 to C$201.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$236.18.

CJT opened at C$180.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$199.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$187.89. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$159.80 and a 52 week high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

