Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

CASA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 423,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,235. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $496.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.99. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casa Systems stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.05% of Casa Systems worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.