Casella Waste Systems (CWST) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

11/2/2021 – Casella Waste Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

11/1/2021 – Casella Waste Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $79.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Casella Waste Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

10/25/2021 – Casella Waste Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

10/21/2021 – Casella Waste Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

10/4/2021 – Casella Waste Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.25. 276,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $1,614,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,346.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,527,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,242,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

