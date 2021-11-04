Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CEO Sells $1,007,700.00 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CBOE traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $132.52. The company had a trading volume of 559,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.11. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

