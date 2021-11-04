CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.CDK Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 166.28% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDK Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

