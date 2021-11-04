CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.CDK Global also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,065. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 166.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

