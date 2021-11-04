CEEK VR 24-Hour Volume Tops $30.70 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 464.5% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $200.27 million and approximately $30.70 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00239863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00096454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.