Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVE. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,210,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.00. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.66 and a 1-year high of C$15.63.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

