Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$17.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.76.

CVE stock opened at C$15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 341.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.56 and a 52-week high of C$15.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

