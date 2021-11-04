Centamin (TSE:CEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.55

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 26898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Centamin alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$36,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at C$240,318.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.