Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.27

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 46731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 6.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 56.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

