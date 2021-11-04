CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244,190 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

