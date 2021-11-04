Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $465.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.21.

Shares of CRL traded down $9.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $378.34. 782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $224.06 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,297,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

