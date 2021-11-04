Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $465.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.21.
Shares of CRL traded down $9.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $378.34. 782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $224.06 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,297,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
