Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,069 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Hillenbrand worth $46,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 339,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HI. TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

