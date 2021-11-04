Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,483 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $47,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

NYSE CLH opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.85.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.