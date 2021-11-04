Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,752 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of EPR Properties worth $47,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 111.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of EPR opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

