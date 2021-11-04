Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$3.100 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.28.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.76. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $82.93 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

