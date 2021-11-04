Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 105.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.39.

NYSE CHGG opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. Chegg has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 400.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

