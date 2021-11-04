Chorus Aviation (CHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Chorus Aviation to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.00 million.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.93 million and a PE ratio of 53.73. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.99 and a 52 week high of C$5.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHR shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.43.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

