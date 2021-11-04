Christopher Rogers Acquires 20,543 Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) insider Christopher Rogers purchased 20,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £45,810.89 ($59,852.22).

Shares of WIX opened at GBX 229.37 ($3.00) on Thursday. Wickes Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 232.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. The company has a market cap of £595.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wickes Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.09) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 346.60 ($4.53).

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

