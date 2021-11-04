CIBC Boosts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$7.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TNT.UN. Laurentian increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, True North Commercial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.46.

Shares of TSE TNT.UN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.52. The company had a trading volume of 204,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$664.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.54 and a 12-month high of C$7.68.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

