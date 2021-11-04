Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Down 18.0% in October

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIDM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIDM stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 93.47% and a negative return on equity of 240.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

