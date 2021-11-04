Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNK. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 436,441 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40,572 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

