Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 902,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,126,618. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $240.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 888,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 91,773 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 72,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

