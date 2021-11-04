Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.71. Approximately 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CKNHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Clarkson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

