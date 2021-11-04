Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,400 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of RAAS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,215. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.48. Cloopen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

