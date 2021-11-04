Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,185 ($41.61) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,559 ($33.43) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,531.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,571.79. The company has a market capitalization of £9.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total transaction of £265,600 ($347,008.10). Insiders have sold 24,113 shares of company stock valued at $64,169,857 over the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

