Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Harmonic in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Harmonic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 225,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Harmonic by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Harmonic by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

