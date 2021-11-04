Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Nordea Equity Research

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

CLPBY stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

