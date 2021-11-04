Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.30 Price Target at UBS Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.08 ($7.15).

Shares of CBK stock traded up €0.03 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting €6.45 ($7.58). 6,337,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.79 and a 200 day moving average of €5.82.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

